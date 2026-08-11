Indian man shares how he went from 37K per month to ₹2.2 crore+ package: 'Feels like a flex'

An Indian professional has shared how he increased his salary from ₹37,000 a month to a ₹2.2 crore package in eleven years, without having a degree from a tier-1 college. The Redditor said that he started his career at a service and consulting company with a strong technology culture. The role helped him gain experience and eventually climb the corporate ladder. After four years, his package had risen to nearly ₹1.1 lakh per month.

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In a Reddit post titled “From 37K per month to 2.2 cr+ package after 11 years”, the professional shared how switching jobs helped him increase his income.

Salary jumped to ₹ 44 lakh after the 2019 switch In 2019, he moved to a FAANG-level company and secured a ₹44 lakh annual package, which he described as a three-fold increase over his previous compensation.

He said the job gave him exposure to working at a large company and helped him understand how a big corporate organisation operates. However, the workload became difficult to manage after the Covid-19 pandemic began.

The user said the pressure started affecting his mental health. Along with the constant negative news during the pandemic, this prompted him to quit in mid-2020 without having another job offer.

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Package reached ₹ 70 lakh by 2021 Within a couple of months, he joined a US-based real estate startup on a ₹50 lakh package. Since he was unemployed at the time, he said the offer did not represent a major hike.

He received a promotion within eight months, taking his package to ₹65 lakh. Following the year-end appraisal, his annual compensation had risen to nearly ₹70 lakh by the end of 2021.

Left startup after licensing issues In May 2022, the Reddit user decided to leave his job and work on his own fintech startup as its chief technology officer (CTO).

The startup gained “decent traction” in its early stages but later faced several licensing issues. By March 2024, he said the situation had become “very bleak”.

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He continued working on the venture for a few more months, but one of his co-founders eventually left. He then concluded that continuing the startup would be difficult and began looking for jobs in August 2024.

From ₹ 1.2 crore to ₹ 2.2 crore package In October 2024, he joined an Indian startup in a technology leadership role with a ₹1.2 crore package. However, he said he realised within three months that the role was not suitable for him.

According to the Reddit user, the work environment was “too toxic”, while the startup’s business model was again dependent on the availability of “cheap labour”. He therefore decided to leave.

In February 2025, he joined a FAANG company with a ₹1.5 crore package. He was promoted in March 2026, taking his package above ₹2 crore. With an increase in stock compensation, his current package stands at around ₹2.2 crore.

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“So after 11 years, earning close to what graduates from tier-1 colleges earn feels like a flex,” he concluded.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Livemint has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.

India, Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More Trends News Home Indian man shares how he went from 37K per month to ₹2.2 crore+ package: 'Feels like a flex'