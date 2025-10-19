Indian man tries scaring people in Bangkok's Siam Square with pistol-shaped lighter; gets arrested

An Indian man in Thailand's capital, Bangkok, was arrested for threatening people with a pistol-shaped lighter in Siam Square. The man, identified as Sahil Ram Thadani, created the ruckus on Monday at around 4 pm in front of the Novotel hotel, according to a report by the Bangkok Post. Initially seen dancing in broad daylight on a bustling street, he eventually began hurling abuses at random people. Thadani did not stop there; he started pointing an object—presumably the gun-shaped lighter—at passersby, causing panic among onlookers in one of Bangkok's most popular commercial zones.

As security guards intervened to pacify the situation, he was seen sitting on the ground and, despite officials’ instructions to stand up, he refused and continued shouting.

He was later heard sobbing and requesting that the police be called, before ultimately apologising for his conduct.

Police and security personnel rushed to the scene, attempting to calm Thadani, but he continued acting aggressively and allegedly threatened officers. He was eventually restrained and taken into custody at Pathum Wan police station.

No real firearm involved Authorities confirmed that the object he brandished was not a real firearm but a lighter shaped like a pistol. Thadani has been charged with threatening behaviour and causing a public disturbance. Police indicated that his erratic actions may have been triggered by hallucinations linked to cannabis use.

A police report revealed that Thadani had previously served as a director of three companies in India, all of which are now defunct. Authorities are investigating how long he had been in Thailand and whether he has any prior history of disruptive behaviour.

Indian tourist arrested in Pattaya for stealing ₹ 16,000 from transgender In a similar incident, a 34-year-old Indian man was arrested in Pattaya, Thailand, for allegedly stealing 7,000 baht (approximately ₹16,100) from a transgender woman he had met on Walking Street, a popular nightlife area. The victim, 27-year-old Nong Ploy, filed a police complaint on July 18,.

According to Ploy, she met the man at an Indian-themed pub on Walking Street, where they conversed and later went to his guesthouse to continue drinking. Upon arrival at the room, the man allegedly persuaded her to take a shower. When she emerged, she noticed him closing a safe in a suspicious manner and discovered that 7,000 baht had been stolen from her bag. When she attempted to leave, the suspect reportedly blocked her exit.

Hotel staff, alerted by her cries for help, intervened and contacted the police. Ploy told authorities that the man appeared intoxicated and possibly under the influence of drugs, displaying erratic behaviour, including sticking out his tongue and acting strangely.