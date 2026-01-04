Indian man wins ₹24 lakh lottery in Dubai after buying tickets every month for 2 years

After more than 20 years working as a driver in Dubai, an Indian expatriate has finally seen his persistence rewarded. Basheer Kaipurath, a 57-year-old from Kerala who has lived in the UAE for 25 years, has won Dh100,000 (about ₹24 lakh) in the Big Ticket electronic draw.

Basheer, who has spent over two decades behind the wheel in Dubai, won the prize with ticket number 276640. According to Gulf News, he has been buying Big Ticket entries every month for the last two years, believing that luck would one day favour him.

That long wait ended last month.

How did he react to the win? When Big Ticket show host Richard called to share the news, Basheer was clearly taken by surprise. Unsure if he had heard correctly, he responded: “Dh100,000? I have won?”

Even after being reassured, he repeated the words in disbelief: “Yes, I bought a Big Ticket. Dh100,000, eh?”

As the reality of the win sank in, Basheer’s hesitation turned into happiness. He simply said: “Okay, thank you. I am very happy.”

What will he do with the prize money? Basheer said he plans to use part of the winnings to support his family in India. He also confirmed that he will continue buying Big Ticket entries, hopeful that more good fortune may come his way.

The announcement comes just months after another Indian expatriate made headlines by winning the UAE’s biggest-ever lottery prize worth ₹240 crore. The historic draw took place on October 18 during the 23rd Lucky Day event.

The winning combination was jackpot number 251018, which turned Bolla into a multimillionaire after he successfully matched all seven numbers. He had reportedly been living in the UAE for around a year and a half at the time of the win.

Speaking to TOI, Bolla had said his immediate plans were straightforward. “I plan to buy a supercar first and treat myself to a month-long stay at a seven-star hotel.”