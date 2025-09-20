Indian man with ‘ ₹50 lakh savings’ denied US visa after ‘3-minute’ interview

A 40-year-old Indian man, who identified himself as a customs officer, claimed his US tourist visa was denied after a brief three-minute interview. He said officials asked only about his travel plans before rejecting his application.

Did a Minor Slip Cost Him the Visa? The applicant admitted he made a small error while answering one question, mentioning that he would fly back from San Francisco instead of Los Angeles. Apart from this, he insisted his responses were accurate.

What About His Financial and Personal Background? The man highlighted his strong financial and personal ties to India. “I am 40M, have my own house, more than 50 lakh in savings and Investments, a stable career which I am glad to have, friends and relatives here and I am in no mood for a fresh start. Just wanted to travel and enjoy life. Have no relatives in USA,” he wrote on Reddit.

Has He Traveled Abroad Before? He further pointed out that he had previously traveled to Dubai and Thailand and also planned a trip to Japan this year.

Here's How Social Media Users Reacted: An individual wrote, “I have known cases where 214 B was given to people who earn less than a lakh a month.” The OP replied, “I have read about people with great travel histories and good salaries getting rejected. And they say a lot of Indians overstay, go missing there and start working blah blah blah - that means you are not vetting properly, you are granting visas to the wrong people and your selection is flawed!!!”

Another expressed, “If you really want to go to the US, re-apply. I'm sure you will prevail.” The OP replied, “I will re-apply next year for a 2027 visit. I spent last night planning my 2026 trips since the US plan got cancelled. I had to start planning a new trip immediately, as I was sad and disappointed. Now we're gonna visit Japan in January instead of the US!!! I am happy and excited!!”

A third remarked, “DUNKI assumptions about us," referencing an illicit migration method called “the Donkey route.” The OP said, “Man, I understand that people just want to leave India, but why would I? I'm happy here!!! I'm not really desperate to go to the US, but I would love to visit NY and Vegas to experience it!!!”