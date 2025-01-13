An employee's negative experience with an Indian manager contrasts sharply with his previous positive experiences under Canadian and American bosses. He says that he plans to resign after his first salary.

A techie working under an Indian manager documented his ordeal after working with Canadian and American female bosses. Elaborating on the difficult experience in the popular social media platform Reddit, the employee said that he planned to resign after drawing his first salary with the new employer.

The post's caption reads, “Is it common that Indian managers are the worst? First time under an Indian manager." The post on Reddit caught netizens' attention and drew one thousand reactions and several comments.

The user wrote, "Previously, I worked for a Canadian company and got to be a part of many projects. I had the chance to work under a Canadian lady and an American lady, and both of them were such wonderful souls."

Reflecting on his work experience with earlier bosses, the employee said that he never encountered any instances of racism from them. He shared that both of his past managers genuinely cared about the employees. From health and families to the work environment, the past managers were empathetic towards their employees. According to the employee, the Canadian manager ‘never overloaded’ the employees with work and took their opinions into consideration.

Calling the ex-boss elder sister, the employee added, “I was even happy to work an extra hour or two sometimes because of her. She always made sure we were comfortable, and she’d go the extra mile, like giving us Amazon gift cards and even sending us t-shirts."

Experience with Indian manager The current scenario is that the employee switched his job and is working under an Indian manager living in the US. The techie alleged that he could notice the 'power play' with the new boss. "She's so egoistic, constantly looking down on us, never showing any respect, and always bossing us around," he noted.

Social media reaction The post sparked online discussions after the employee questioned whether it is common for Indian managers to be difficult. A user stated, “The managers in the west …. want to establish dominance and hierarchy." Another user remarked, “Yes, to my experience till date. They think they are God for their reportees….Though, I have worked with good Indian managers. I would say even Indian employees don't want to feel emplyees but servant. They keep saying Yes to everything[sic]."