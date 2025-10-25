Indian man's desperate attempt to return from Saudi Arabia goes viral: '…threatening to kill me'

A video doing the rounds on the internet, showing an Indian man claiming that he has been held captive in Saudi Arabia and making desperate pleas to return to his homeland, has prompted a response from the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia. In a statement on X, the embassy said: “Embassy has been trying to locate the person. No further action can be taken as the video does not contain any details about the location/province in Saudi Arabia, or contact number or employer details.”

The embassy further appealed to Delhi-based lawyer Kalpana Shrivastav, who shared the video, to get details from the source. “@Lawyer_Kalpana please seek details from the source of the video you have posted,” it said.

The mission also reached out to authorities in Uttar Pradesh and wrote: “As the person says that he is from Prayagraj district, @DM_PRAYAGRAJ @Sp_prayag @prayagraj_pol may also reach out to his family and advise them to write to us at cw.riyadh@mea.gov.in,” it added.

Video goes viral A video circulating on social media shows a man speaking in Bhojpuri with a camel in the background, claiming he is being held against his will in Saudi Arabia. In the video, he says, “My village is in Allahabad… I came to Saudi Arabia. Kapil has my passport. I told him I need to go home, but he is threatening to kill me.”

Visibly distressed, he appeals for help: “Brother, share this video, share it so much that, with your support from India, I can get help and come back. If you are Muslim, Hindu, or anyone — wherever you are — please help. I will die; I need to go to my mother. Share this video as much as possible. Look, there is nobody here nearby — I will die. Share this video so it reaches the Prime Minister,” he urges.

The video was shared by Delhi-based criminal lawyer Advocate Kalpana Shrivastav, who tagged External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, writing: “Honorable Foreign Minister @DrSJaishankar ji, please take immediate cognizance, a resident of Prayagraj Handia Pratappur is stuck in Saudi Arabia.” Shrivastav also called on the public to amplify the video, noting that wider circulation could help authorities locate and assist the man.

Also Read | Israeli minister Smotrich expresses regret for ‘unfortunate’ remark about Saudi