A video of Indian men waiting for their turn to click selfies with a native girl in Vietnam has sparked massive debate on social media. Several netizens slammed the Indians for making foreigners “uncomfortable”. At the same time, many other called the selective outrage as “unnecessary”.

In the video, shared by vietnamlocaladventures on Instagram, a group of Indian men can be seen posing with a Vietnamese woman dressed in traditional attire Ao Dai.

The video, which was apparently made during a photoshoot on the occasion of Lunar New Year celebrations. While the woman appeared to have been dressed in traditional attire for a photoshoot, she gracefully agrees to the requests of people and poses with them for photos.

Netizens react to viral video The video sparked hilarious reactions from many social media users. Many others criticised the behaviour of Indian men in foreign countries. Another section of the netizens defended the Indian men and said that it is normal for people to click photos with foreigners.

“Indian men, embarassing india everywhere [sic],” commented a user on the Instagram post.

Another user disagreed and wrote, “They are being very respectful, not touching the girl, waiting for their turn and saying thank you afterward so i don't know why people hating on them. Just because they are Indians? lol.”

“If it was some handsome Korean men.... No one would show this much hatred!! They would be also happy to take pictures with them. I can't defend Indians but still lookism is everywhere [sic],” commented another user.

“Other foreigners do the same thing when they see traditional people in Japan as well , if an brown person mainly Indian does this then it’s bad wow [sic]”

“That are so happy when they are outside India [sic]”

“I am Indian, sorry on behalf of those people who make her uncomfortable [sic],”

“If they were white instead of brown. All were saying WOW [sic].”