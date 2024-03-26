Indian National arrested in Alabama for $400,000 ponzi scheme
According to the Alabama Securities Commission (ASC), Patel allegedly sold over $400,000 worth of investment contracts to at least six investors while falsely claiming to be associated with Infinity Wealth Management, an investment advisory firm purportedly registered with the US SEC.
Authorities in Alabama have indicted a 23-year-old Indian national, Pathyam Patel, on charges of orchestrating a $400,000 Ponzi scheme through the illegal sale of unregistered securities. Patel, also known as Pat Patel, faces nine counts of securities law violations in the state, according to a report by Times of India.