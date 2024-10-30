Indian passengers’ ‘disappointing’ behaviour on flight: NRI’s post goes viral; netizens react

A post by a Reddit Non-residential Indian (NRI) user living in Krakow, Poland has gone viral on social media wherein he complained about disappointment actions by other Indian on a flight.

The user reported that his flight from Munich to Delhi was delayed by eight hours. During this time, he outlined nine habits of Indian passengers that he found particularly annoying.

In his post he wrote, “1) All I was hearing loud Indians shouting their throats out while the other side of the airport was fine; 2) People were blasting their instagram reels on full volume; 3) Breaking queues while others waited for hours just to be behind a guy who doesn’t have basic human etiquettes; 4) I never believed the stereotypes about stinking Indians because I never crossed them, but it changed. Is it too hard to carry a deodorant?"

Also Read | Maroon 5 to host concert in India for the first time; tickets to go live on THIS

Describing on the incident that happened when he boarded the flight, he said, "When i when boarded the flight: 5) Immediately there was a panic because people started sitting on seats which weren’t theirs’ because they wanna sit with their fam…meanwhile others are getting pissed and foight attendant had to come and fix. 6) One guy asked for chocolates 7-8 times and even gave his meal twice, yes she didn’t say no because she cant but i could see that on her face. What’s the obsession with free stuff? All i am saying is that doesn’t leave a good impression. 7) Women besides me, kept all the hand-rest space for herself and was so ignorant when i tried to take a bit of space by again forcing her elbows in. And also i was asked to change my seat (I didn’t). 8) She took her shoes and the stench was so horrible that me and the guy(from Slovakia) beside me woke up and couldn’t complain because it’s just rude. I went to attendant and asked for a different seat but the flight was full and she said “yes we have problem with smell in this flight” gave me a balm to rub on my nostrils so that i dont smell. Thats what they use.

Also Read | Japanese dolls ‘outnumber’ people in this village

The user concluded by saying, "9) While picking up the luggage a member of helping staff was helping a disabled lady and she was trying to see her luggage but people are sooooo ignorant and started blocking her because they want to go first.”

He added, “All I am trying to say in this post is, if you are an individual who behaves like that, please understand everyone notices it, people are just too nice to point it out. You all are representing India so please behave like a human being.”

To everyone's surprise, Many users expressed agreement with the post, highlighting a common frustration with the behavior of some Indian passengers. One user said, “People blame the government for no development. They forget to understand that no matter which government comes, people will remain the same.”

Another user added, “I feel the same way. I have traveled internationally at least 50 times and had the same experience every single time”

Some another criticised and said, “As a fellow NRI, this really hits me. The extreme lack of civic sense is just disheartening. It's either this, or act completely civil abroad and the moment they're back in India, become extreme degenerates.”

“Civic sense must be taught and promoted loudly,” a user added.