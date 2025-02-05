An Indian traveller holding an Indian passport, along with a Schengen visa and UK permanent residency, was not allowed to enter at the Northern Cyprus border, reported News18 quoting the traveller ordeal shared on Reddit.

According to the report, the traveller stated the authorities offered no explanation for not allowing them to cross the border.

Among other details, the Indian traveller said that they were planning a visit to Famagusta in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC). But when they arrived at the Deryneia border crossing, they were denied entry at the Northern Cyprus border.

This kept them puzzled as they had successfully entered TRNC just two days earlier through the Nicosia border crossing.

“Travel isn’t always smooth sailing, but I never expected to be outright denied entry without a proper explanation," wrote the Reddit user – who goes by Brugiamalayi – while sharing their ordeal online.

They added, “A few days ago, I was planning to visit Famagusta in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC). I took the road from Southern Cyprus and reached the Deryneia border crossing, expecting a routine check. Instead, the border officer took one look at my Indian passport and said: Indian passport holders are not allowed."

‘Without a hitch’: Brugiamalayi even noted that though were turned away, two European travellers accompanying them passed through “without a hitch".

“I was confused—because just two days earlier, I had entered TRNC through the Nicosia border crossing without any issue. When I mentioned this, the officer shouted at me: ‘I don’t care. This is a new rule; the rules have changed now.’," they explained.

Seeking a clarity on the issue, “Trying to get some clarity, I later emailed the TRNC embassy specifically about requirements for Indian passport holders. Their response made things even more confusing: ‘Please be advised that except for Syrian, Nigerian, or Armenian passport holders, there is no requirement to obtain a visa prior to travel to TRNC.’”

“Honestly, the whole experience felt unfair. Whatever the reason, being singled out like that left a bad taste in my mouth," they shared.