With an Indian passport, you can travel to 62 nations visa-free.

Indian passport has been found to be the second cheapest passport to obtain in the world, a study showed. The Indian passport is also the cheapest in terms of "cost per year" of validity.

The UAE passport, however, take the number one spot on the list of cheapest passports in the world, both in terms of cost of acquisition and the number of countries for visa-free access.

Australian firm -- Compare the Market AU -- in its study compared the cost of acquisition of passports of different countries. It also compared their cost-effectiveness per year of validity and value in terms of the number of nations that it provides visa-free access to.

According to the Australian firm's press statement, Indian passport costs $18.07 for a validity of 10 years while the UAE takes a $17.70 charge for a 5-year passport.

While Indian passport is cheaper, its visa-free access is limited. This is in contrast with countries like Australia, the USA, and Canada, which, come costly but offer higher passport power.

The travel insurance comparison experts compiled a list of passport fees, comparing them based on price, years validity and power. They found that the power of passport of some nations came with a high price tag.

Indian passport 'cheapest' in terms of cost of year In terms of cost per year of validity, India was found to be the cheapest passport with a cost of $1.81 per year followed by South Africa and Kenya with $3.05 and $3.09 charges respectively.

Is the United States' passport the most expensive in the world? No, the United States' passport is not the most expensive passport in the world. According to the study, Mexico has the most expensive passport in the world followed by Australia.

A Mexican passport, according to the study, costs $231.05 for 10 years, while the Australian passport costs $225.78.

