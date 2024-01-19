Indian Police Force review: Rohit Shetty’s OTT debut fails to impress viewers; ‘don't waste your time,’ say netizens
Indian Police Force, directed by Rohit Shetty and Sushwanth Prakash, has started streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Early reviews are overwhelmingly negative, criticising the series for its poor story, screenplay, acting and dialogue.
Indian Police Force is directed by ace Bollywood director Rohit Shetty and Sushwanth Prakash, who assists Shetty in his films. The action thriller has started streaming on Amazon Prime Video. As per the official plot, it is “an action-packed series that follows the harrowing journey of Delhi Police Officer Kabir Malik". The series stars Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Vivek Anand Oberoi. Let’s take a look at what viewers are saying.