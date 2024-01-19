Indian Police Force is directed by ace Bollywood director Rohit Shetty and Sushwanth Prakash, who assists Shetty in his films. The action thriller has started streaming on Amazon Prime Video. As per the official plot, it is “an action-packed series that follows the harrowing journey of Delhi Police Officer Kabir Malik". The series stars Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Vivek Anand Oberoi. Let’s take a look at what viewers are saying.

Indian Police Force: Negative reviews

“Such a pathetic lame webseries lol. Its a joke. No story, poor screenplay, No acting, No Thrill, No intensity, Foolish dialogues, Nothing at all," wrote one viewer. “No acting, No dialogue delivery, No expressions, No intensity in the screenplay."

"I've never seen a series that excels so much at making you wonder if your time could be better spent watching paint dry…If somebody is planning to watch this series, take my advice and don't... don't waste your time, starring at the wall will be better usage of your time than watching this series," said another.

“Pathetic. Rohit shetty should stick to cinema where some people might enjoy seeing vehicles being blown up to smithereens. The OTT viewer is far more discerning - 7 episodes of an inane plot, poor script, disinterested acting and poor research sums up the series. Watch krishi darshan on DD instead - will be a more fulfilling experience!" came from another viewer.

“Most cringe show ever made. Didnt expect this from rohit shetty, Except sidarth malhotra , every actor was highly over acting thier roles be it vivek , shilpa oberoi , and so lame storyline," said another viewer.

“There's nothing new in this web series that you have not already watched in various cop based movies made in India," wrote one viewer.

“I couldn't even sit through 20 minutes of the first episode. I think the director and writer still lives in the 80's with such over dramatic dialogues and character portrayal," came from one viewer."

Indian Police Force: Positive reviews

There are a few viewers, though, who have liked the web series.

“What a series man! First episode was just wow," another viewer shares a completely-contrarian view.

“At least I have something on OTT which is thrilling and a family entertainer

It wll keep you hooked ….Vivek Oberoi …. Is looking just awesome … keep doing good work guys," echoed another viewer.

