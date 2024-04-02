Passenger turns 'Spiderman' to reach toilet of overcrowded train, netizens react | Watch
In the latest addition, an Indian Railways commuter, dubbed ‘Spiderman’, skillfully navigates above the jam-packed seats, moving slowly above one berth to another to reach the toilet of the train to ease himself
Overcrowded trains, passengers travelling in horrible conditions, with not only standing at the entrances but also resorting to occupying train toilets due to lack of standing room is not a very uncommon picture of Indian Railways. A month after a viral video of passengers travelling in an overcrowded Lucknow train, another video clip showcasing the mayhem of overcrowded Indian Railways is going viral on social media.