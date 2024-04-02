In the latest addition, an Indian Railways commuter, dubbed ‘Spiderman’, skillfully navigates above the jam-packed seats, moving slowly above one berth to another to reach the toilet of the train to ease himself

Overcrowded trains, passengers travelling in horrible conditions, with not only standing at the entrances but also resorting to occupying train toilets due to lack of standing room is not a very uncommon picture of Indian Railways. A month after a viral video of passengers travelling in an overcrowded Lucknow train, another video clip showcasing the mayhem of overcrowded Indian Railways is going viral on social media.

In the latest addition, a commuter, dubbed "Spider-Man," skillfully navigates above the jam-packed seats, moving slowly above one berth to another to reach the toilet of the train to ease himself. This horrific video underscores the significant challenges passengers face daily—even on long-distance trains— while commuting on trains by Indian Railways.

The viral video, captured by Instagram user Abhinav Parihar, captions "Just a normal day in general & sleeper class."

The viral video has amassed 2713 comments since posted.

The viral video has caught the attention of several netizens and the man has been dubbed as "Spider-Man."

A user wrote, "Spider-man no way toilet."

Another user commented, "75% won't even have tickets, it's guarantee."

"India is not for beginners," the third user wrote.

Earlier in February this year, a similar video of passengers travelling in the toilet of an overcrowded Lucknow train was shared on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Also Read | Passengers travel in toilet of overcrowded Lucknow train, Indian Railways reacts to viral video | Watch In the viral video, a man at Charbagh station asked a passenger occupying the toilet, "Bathroom mein jaayenge (Will you travel in the bathroom)?" The passenger, with helpless eyes, nodded in acknowledgement.

Several other passengers were seen waiting to board as others tried to make their way through the overcrowded coach.

In another video titled ‘Inside the washroom of the train’ the clip revealed how three men managed to travel in the toilet while keeping their bags intact.

