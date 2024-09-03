Railway Recruitment Board announces 2024 drive for 11,558 NTPC vacancies. Check details, eligibility criteria & more

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRBs) has announced 11,558 vacancies for NTPC positions in Indian Railways for 2024, including 8,113 graduate posts and 3,445 undergraduate posts.

Updated3 Sep 2024, 08:57 AM IST
The RRB NTPC 2024 notification lists as many as 8,113 graduate posts and 3,445 undergraduate posts for recruitment.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRBs) has announced its 2024 recruitment drive for 11,558 vacancies in Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) positions within Indian Railways.

The RRB NTPC 2024 notification lists as many as 8,113 graduate posts and 3,445 undergraduate posts for recruitment.

What is the Educational Qualification?

There are 3,445 undergraduate posts and 8,113 graduate posts.

Undergraduate candidates would be required to provide a 12th pass certificate or equivalent from a recognized board.

Graduate post candidates would be required to have a Bachelor’s degree from a recognized university.

What is the Age Limit for Candidates?

Undergraduate posts: Candidates must be between 18 to 30 years of age.

Graduate posts: Candidates must be between 18 to 33 years of age.

Are there any Age Relaxations Available?

In terms of age cut-off, relaxation would only be applicable as per government regulations for reserved categories.

 

This is a developing story; more updates will come...

First Published:3 Sep 2024, 08:57 AM IST
Railway Recruitment Board announces 2024 drive for 11,558 NTPC vacancies. Check details, eligibility criteria & more

