The Railway Recruitment Board (RRBs) has announced its 2024 recruitment drive for 11,558 vacancies in Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) positions within Indian Railways. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What is the Educational Qualification? There are 3,445 undergraduate posts and 8,113 graduate posts.

Undergraduate candidates would be required to provide a 12th pass certificate or equivalent from a recognized board.

Graduate post candidates would be required to have a Bachelor’s degree from a recognized university.

What is the Age Limit for Candidates? Undergraduate posts: Candidates must be between 18 to 30 years of age.

Graduate posts: Candidates must be between 18 to 33 years of age.

Are there any Age Relaxations Available? In terms of age cut-off, relaxation would only be applicable as per government regulations for reserved categories.

