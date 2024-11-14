Indian stock market’s consecutive slides drive netizens to post memes on social media; check out here

The Indian stock market closed in the red for the sixth day in a row on Thursday. Social media users took the opportunity to make stock market memes viral; check the best memes from X. 

Anubhav Mukherjee
Published14 Nov 2024, 11:13 PM IST
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 slide for the sixth consecutive day as bears continue to rule Dalal Street.
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 slide for the sixth consecutive day as bears continue to rule Dalal Street.

The Indian stock market closed in the red on Thursday, November 14, for the sixth consecutive day. The decline slowed down, as heavyweight stocks like Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank provided support, preventing a significant drop. 

Also Read | Shankar Sharma warns of challenges for Indian stock market in Samvat 2081

The Nifty 50 index closed 0.11 per cent lower at 23,532.70 points, compared to 23,559.05 points in the previous market session. The BSE Sensex closed 0.14 per cent lower at 77,580.31 points after Thursday's market session, compared to 77,690.95 points at the previous market close.

Thursday's top gainers on the BSE Sensex include Reliance Industries, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank, Tech Mahindra, and Asian Paints. Hindustan Unilever, Nestle India, NTPC, and IndusInd Bank were among the top laggards.

The banking and auto sector witnessed some renewed interest during Thursday's session, driving the gains in the first half. However, heavy selling pressure from the FMCG segment put a strain on the indices, leading them to close at a negative flat. 

Also Read | Elon Musk joins Donald Trump meme fest

Netizens' memes

Social media users took this opportunity to make stock market memes viral on the popular platform X. They started sharing memes about the current situation of the market and what retail investors are thinking about it.

A stock market meme profile known as Finance Memes posted a photo of a movie scene where people are holding guns at each other. The context is that retail investors are expecting every stock market dip day to be the last, but the stock market has some other plans for them. “Situation nowadays,” said the post. The post has gathered more than 600,000 views.

Others also posted about people not becoming traders because, after the market crash, the new traders have become long-term investors. The meme created from the movie “3 Idiots” got more than 160,000 views on the platform. 

Neetu Khandelwal shared a post showing a man falling into a thin strip of water, referring to retail investors entering the market at the current stage. The meme got more than 500,000 views from users. 

Also Read | Hilarious memes flood social media as Instagram goes down

“Watching my stocks, which never went up, go down with the markets,” said Dinesh, posting a popular Hindi TV show character - Jethalal's meme on the platform X. Another meme page named Sarcasm posted a photo of a burning man referring to retail investors burning in the current market. 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:14 Nov 2024, 11:13 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsIndian stock market’s consecutive slides drive netizens to post memes on social media; check out here

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    138.00
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -1.25 (-0.9%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    134.80
    03:59 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -1.2 (-0.88%)

    Tata Motors share price

    774.25
    03:58 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -12.15 (-1.55%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    281.05
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -0.4 (-0.14%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,859.35
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -5.1 (-0.27%)
    More from 52 Week High

    SKF India share price

    4,507.70
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -364.25 (-7.48%)

    Astrazeneca Pharma India share price

    6,740.65
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -392.45 (-5.5%)

    Torrent Power share price

    1,560.00
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -85.45 (-5.19%)

    P I Industries share price

    4,244.25
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -204.85 (-4.6%)
    More from Top Losers

    DCM Shriram share price

    1,291.05
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    104.2 (8.78%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    84.78
    03:50 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    6.63 (8.48%)

    Eicher Motors share price

    4,885.55
    03:52 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    296.45 (6.46%)

    Jio Financial Services share price

    318.45
    03:58 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    19.05 (6.36%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      76,855.00-10.00
      Chennai
      76,861.00-10.00
      Delhi
      77,013.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      76,865.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L-0.10
      Chennai
      100.80/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.