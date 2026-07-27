Social and environmental activist Greta Thunberg joined Indian student movement in Londan. Showing up in solidarity with the student protest organised by Students' Federation of India - United Kingdom (SFI-UK) on Sunday, 26 July, farmers’ protest ‘toolkit’ fame Greta Thunberg acknowledged the profound impact of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) led protest.

She emphasized that the power of the people can push governments to take drastic steps as in the case of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan who was forced to tender resignation after massive public outcry over NEET paper leak fiasco. Expressing solidarity with the Indian youth, she said, “I'm so glad to see so many people show up and we are showing that all over the world. We are standing in solidarity with the Indian youth.”

The 23-year-old Swedish activist added, “The Indian student protests are making us all proud and they give us hope. They show what we can accomplish when people come together and resist. They show the true meaning of people power.”

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What is the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest in India about? ⌵ The CJP protest is centered around demands for accountability from the government regarding the NEET paper leaks, driven largely by a student-led movement seeking justice and reforms in the education system. 2 Why did Dharmendra Pradhan resign as Education Minister? ⌵ Dharmendra Pradhan resigned following extensive public pressure from the CJP and protests over the NEET paper leak controversy, indicating a response to the demands of students for accountability. 3 How did the CJP protest gain attention and support? ⌵ The CJP protest gained momentum through widespread mobilization among students across the UK and India, as well as support from notable figures like Greta Thunberg, highlighting it as a significant youth-led movement. 4 Should students participate in protests like the CJP? ⌵ Students might consider participating in protests like the CJP to advocate for their rights and seek accountability from the government, especially when their education and future are at stake. 5 What impact do student protests like CJP have on government policy? ⌵ Student protests like the CJP can lead to significant political changes, as seen with Pradhan's resignation, and can compel the government to address issues and demands put forth by the youth.

Commending their unity and courage, self-proclaimed climate activist stated, “The Indian students struggle for justice and the broader struggle for democracy and liberation is also our struggle. So, we all have to come together now and rise up in solidarity with India. I'm proud to stand alongside you. Power to the people,” while addressing the public at Trafalgar Sqaure.

What did social media say Social media strongly reacted to the video shared by SFI-UK's official account on Instagram. A user wrote, “Seeing the text on their t-shirt is especially affirming, knowing that India recently tried to erase trans people through the Trans Act.”

Another user joked, “We got greta thunberg in SFI before gta6 (sic).”

A third user remarked, “Season 1 global player entry.”

This weekend gathering was described by SFI UK as a momement of “victory”. The organisation hailed Abhijeet Dipke-led student movement at Jantar Mantar under CJP's banner. Congratulating the protestors for pushing Dharmendra Pradhan to tender resignation, the organisation said, “We applaud students who stood in solidarity at Trafalgar Square today, and in cities across the UK since the movement began. The fight for free and fair education has no borders." It claimed that the wave of protests over the last month “brought hundreds of students to the streets in solidarity across cities in the UK.”