Indian student shares hostel tour from China, internet impressed with clean, modern facilities

An Indian engineering student currently studying in China has gone viral after sharing a detailed video tour of her university hostel in Shenzhen, offering a rare glimpse into student life across the border.

Saloni Choudhary, who is pursuing her studies on a fully funded scholarship, posted the video on YouTube, where it has sparked curiosity and praise.

“Hi everyone! I’m from India, and in this video, I’m giving you a tour of my university dorm here in Shenzhen,” she says in the video, which captures everything from the entrance protocols to daily amenities. Her dorm, situated on the 17th floor of a co-ed building, is accessible via ID cards or facial recognition — a feature that impressed many viewers.

The room she shares with three others is described as “super cute, cosy and perfect for student life.”

The video also offers a peek into the shared bathroom area, dressing space, and a free laundry room with washing machines available for all students.

Choudhary mentions that her fully funded scholarship covers tuition, accommodation, and most living expenses — a major relief for international students. “Such a blessing,” she writes in the caption, encouraging students interested in studying in China to explore scholarship opportunities.

The video has drawn strong reactions online, especially from Indian viewers. Several users commented that the dorm is giving "C-drama" vibe.

A user commented, “So much difference in Indian Dorms & Chinese Dorms... I mean look at the cleanliness, privacy, open environment, free stuffs like printing machine ,the washing machine facility, washroom facility. The one Thing I personally loved was the neatness and cleanliness. Leaving at a place like this can surely bring me mental peace, more productivity, good health, and ability to feel more and more freee.”

Another user wrote, "Your dorm looks straight out of cdrama , pretty and quite realistic , have a good and safe time in china."