Indian applicants struggle to get US visa appointments despite consulates resuming interviews

Nearly two weeks since the United States consulates in India resumed F-1 student visa interviews on June 26, chaos still reigns for thousands of hopeful students. Appointments are still scarce, 221 (g) notices are on the rise, and the mounting uncertainty is threatening to derail August travel plans for students heading to American universities.

Speaking to Business Standard, LaunchEd co-founder Kajal Dave said that despite resumption of visa appointment, things have been “a mess” and added that students with start dates in August have paid tuition, booked flights, and secured housing, “but cannot get a visa appointment in time”.

The financial risk is steep. Dave estimated that students will be facing potential losses ranging from ₹12 to ₹35 lakh covering tuition, housing deposits, and airfare, if they are unable to travel in time and the university does not permit deferrals.

Students panic as US student visa delays derail plans A student, in their post, wrote, “I am panicking so much right now. They are still not opening the visa slots in India. What do I do? My course starts August 20 and I have not even packed or bought airplane tickets. I feel so lost and hopeless right now.”

Another user said their university suggested they defer their enrolment to next fall. To make matters worse, many students who have secured interviews are now facing 221(g) administrative processing notices which place visa approvals on indefinite hold.

Another student wrote that they were handed a 221(g) notice after their interview, and added, “I have no idea when my visa will be approved.”

Adding to the concern, the US Embassy website recently warned, “We cannot guarantee that student or exchange visitor visa applicants without an existing appointment will be able to schedule an interview this summer.”

The fallout of a peak-season freeze As per the Business Standard report, this situation was caused due to a month-long visa freeze during peak student season (May 27 to June 26) and broader systematic issues.

COO of OneStep Global Siddharth Iyer told the publication that there was a “huge backlog and an evolving adjucation policy”. He added increased scrutiny of digital footprints and social media has introduced additional friction in processing of visas.

As a result, appointment wait times are currently averaging 45 to 60 days in India with Kolkata being the slowest and many students are missing key university dates.

What can students do now? Experts suggested that students who are stuck can either apply for emergency appointments via UStraveldocs or ask their university’s Designated School Official (DSO) for deferral or temporary online study options. Moreover, the students can ensure their Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS) and I-20 documents are updated if deferring.

FAQs Q1: Why is there a shortage of US student visa slots in India? The shortage is due to a combination of a month-long freeze during peak season and stricter visa vetting processes introduced in recent years.

Q2: Can students still apply for emergency appointments? Yes. Students can request emergency slots on the official UStraveldocs website, but they must provide documentation from their university.