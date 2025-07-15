Indian student's US visa 'put on hold' for not disclosing Reddit account details: 'Officer raised a concern...'

Days after the US State Department directed all student visitors applying for F, M, or J non-immigrant visas to adjust the privacy settings on their social media accounts to 'public', a social media user has shared their ordeal online, claiming their application was ‘put on hold’ after they failed to disclose details about their Reddit account.

"I had my F-1 visa interview recently. During the interview, the visa officer raised a concern about my Reddit account, which I had not listed on my DS-160 form," wrote the original poster on one of the visa-related subreddits.

The user claimed their account was public and did not contain any offensive posts.

"She mentioned that the account was not visible even though it was set to public, and at the end of the interview, she issued me a 221(g) slip requesting that I make all my social media handles public," the user explained.

"My concern is that my account appeared private to her, even though it was already public. What if it’s a technical issue that recurs when she rechecks my handle, which may lead to a refusal?" they added.

A 221(g) slip is issued when a visa application is temporarily placed on hold—not refused. Applicants are advised to respond promptly to any additional requests or documentation to avoid delays.

Why Are Social Media Accounts Under Scrutiny? Since 2019, US visa applicants have been subject to social media vetting. However, recent developments suggest that foreign nationals are now facing increased scrutiny. This heightened surveillance coincides with broader immigration enforcement measures introduced during the Trump administration, including ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) raids targeting undocumented migrants.

The intensified monitoring also comes amid growing anti-Israel protests and opposition to ICE on US university campuses, particularly following government action against pro-Palestinian students.