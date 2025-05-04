Indian techie in Europe stunned after boss says 'no approval needed for leave, just…’

An Indian engineer based in Europe has shared a brief example that highlights the contrasting work cultures between the two regions. Akhilesh, who describes himself as an engineer working in Paris on his X bio, took to social media to reveal how Indian managers differ from their European counterparts when it comes to granting leave approvals.

Akhilesh recounted that when he first began working in Europe, he approached his manager to seek approval for his leave request. The manager’s reply took him by surprise. He informed the Indian engineer that paid leave was included in his contract, and as such, it did not require "approval."

“No, you just inform me with reasonable notice. It's part of our contract, not something I grant,” the manager told Akhilesh.

He drew a sharp contrast with his experience in India, where the process was far more strenuous. “In India, I had to apply for approval, then remind him to grant the approval via emails,” he recalled, describing how he would initially send a leave request to his manager and then follow it up with repeated reminders, effectively pleading for it to be approved.

The post has ignited an animated debate around the differences in work culture between India and Europe.

“This is drilled into our minds from school days, how to write a leave letter requesting to grant leave approval. It just continues in adulthood also. But flipside is the fact that the whole idea of advance notice/planned leaves don't exist. And sick leaves are taken so random,” wrote X user Pramod.

“India is a country of slaves where most managers think of themselves as a rulers or entitled beings,” a person opined.