Indian techie in Japan shares monthly salary, triggers debate on life abroad| Viral Video

An Indian software engineer based in Japan has stirred an online conversation after openly sharing how much he earns as a fresher — and what he actually takes home each month.

Advertisement

In an Instagram video, Vicky Kumar revealed that his base salary is 235,000 yen (around ₹1.35 lakh). However, without an entry-level Japanese language certification, he faces a monthly deduction of 20,000 yen. After standard cuts like income tax and health insurance, his take-home salary comes down to roughly 175,000 yen — just about ₹1 lakh.

Kumar’s breakdown quickly gained traction, prompting viewers to debate whether a fresher’s salary of this level is sufficient in Japan, a country known for its relatively high living costs.

To put it in context, estimated monthly expenses for a single person in Tokyo in 2025 range between 150,000 and 350,000 yen ( ₹84,000– ₹1.96 lakh), depending on lifestyle and location. Comparisons also surfaced with India’s tech sector, where freshers typically earn between ₹5 lakh and ₹7 lakh annually — with higher packages in hubs like Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

Advertisement

Watch the video here:

The video has since gone viral, sparking larger conversations around global pay gaps, the real cost of living abroad and whether earning ₹1 lakh in Japan translates to a better lifestyle than earning the same amount in India.

Advertisement

A user asked, “Isn't it's too low?”

Another user wrote, “But Japan's expensive so making 50k-60k in india is equivalent.”

The third user asked, “What is the minimum salary required for a fresher to live in Japan?”

The fourth user questioned, “Brothers, how much will the expenses save in 1 lakh by cutting the expenses like house rent, food, and other expenses?”

The fifth asked, “What about educational background like degree, skills, internships or experience?”