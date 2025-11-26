Indian techie living in Sweden to return to Delhi, says 'doesn't care' about AQI: ‘Need some real oxygen of…’

As parts of India face an air quality scare, with the national capital being the worst hit, people are fleeing abroad in search of fresh air. However, an Indian techie living in Sweden, Europe, says that he will be returning to Delhi on December 5 and doesn't "care" about the AQI — which remains very poor — as he needs some "real oxygen now of friends and family...see you soon India."

The user, who goes by the name Ankur Tyagi, has shared the hidden struggles of living away from family. He added that the "AQI here is 10," but isolation and loneliness cannot be overlooked.

Tyagi, who has been residing in the European nation for the past five years, expressed his views on the social media platform X — whose post has garnered thousands of views and struck a chord with many.

Here's what he said: "I have lived in the EU now for the past five years, and people think it is all clean air, good roads, and perfect social systems. Nobody really knows what it takes to build a life here," Tyagi wrote in the post.

"You do everything alone. You cook, clean, manage bills, raise your kid and fight the silence that hits you every single winter."

"Friends are polite but distant. Community is rare. Back home you fight corruption and chaos but at least you have people around you."

“In the West problems are different and they cut deeper in ways you can't explain unless you've lived it.”

“Every place has a cost. Most of us are just learning which costs we can survive. Coming to Delhi on 5th Dec f*** AQI, who cares, I live in 10 AQI for entire year i need some real oxygen now of friends and family...see you soon India.”

"All places have their pros and cons. It depends on us which pros we settle with," said one user in the comment section.

"You are always one step away when you all just need your people; all other things are manageable," another added.