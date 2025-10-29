Indian techie plans homecoming after 8 years in US, says ‘Decided to use all the money…’

After spending eight years in the United States, an Indian tech professional says he is preparing to return to India, driven by a growing “craving for stability” and a desire for a stronger sense of community that he feels is missing from life in the US.

In a Reddit post titled “After 2 years of pondering, I think I am ready to move,” the user shared how, despite building a secure financial life, he never felt emotionally rooted in America.

Financial success but emotional disconnect “In 2016, I moved to the US. I completed my master’s degree and secured a job in 2018. I was fortunate enough to join a great company that offered me a signing bonus in the form of stocks and provided excellent support throughout the visa process,” he wrote.

He said he had always planned to save and invest as much as possible, inspired by the book “Rich Dad, Poor Dad”. “I decided to use all the money I could to build multiple income streams. Over the next 7-8 years, I diligently worked and saved, avoiding unnecessary expenses like cars, houses, and extravagant purchases. I even lived with roommates to save on rent and focused solely on investing,” he shared.

Despite this disciplined approach, he admitted that emotional dissatisfaction persisted. “I detested going to the office and eagerly anticipated the month I spent in India. I used to cry before leaving, and the thought of returning to the US was incredibly difficult. It was the toughest time of my life,” he said.

Pandemic offered new perspective The Covid-19 pandemic briefly changed his outlook. With remote work, he was able to travel more freely and live a nomadic lifestyle. “I travelled extensively and had the best time ever. I started spending 3-4 months outside the US exploring different parts of the world, and my time back in India increased from one month to two or more,” he wrote.

Turning 30 sparked a need for stability As he turned 30, his priorities began to shift again. “Instead of embracing nomadic travel, I developed a craving for stability,” he wrote, adding that he was inspired by India’s growing startup and entrepreneurial ecosystem.

In 2024, he began planning his move back to India but postponed it twice due to financial uncertainty. Over the past year, he said he stabilised his finances and built a passive income that could sustain him during the transition.

Ready to make the move “And now I think I am ready; I am planning to talk to my company about a move to India,” he wrote, noting that while he will miss aspects of life in New York City, he feels it lacks something deeper.

“I feel it does not have that sense of community, freedom to try new career’s and a sense of stability that I want and crave. I would honestly still want to go back and spend summers there but I feel now is time for me to make a move back home,” he said.