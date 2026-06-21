Indian techie says he left high-paying job in Singapore to start over in Bengaluru: 'Most people thought I was crazy'

An Indian software engineer has shared why he gave up a high-paying job in Singapore and returned to India, saying he chose a life that "feels right" rather than one that simply looked successful from the outside.

Chose personal fulfilment over a dream career In an Instagram video, Aman Vaishnav, who described himself as a senior machine learning (ML) engineer, spoke about leaving Singapore and beginning a new chapter in Bengaluru.

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Vaishnav said he had what many Indian engineers aspire to achieve — a well-paid job abroad with a dollar salary. However, personal circumstances led him to rethink his priorities.

“I left a life for almost every Indian engineer dreams of. Hi, I am Aman, senior ML Engineer, and I left Singapore last month. Good salary, dollar paycheck, the whole thing. I made a choice. Some circumstances happened, personal ones, the kind you don't post about. So I packed up, I came back,” he said.

'Most people thought I was crazy' The 26-year-old admitted that many people questioned his decision to leave a comfortable life overseas.

“Most people thought I was crazy. Do I know if it was the right decision? Honestly, not yet. Ask me in two months. But I know this, I've never made a decision from fear. At some point, you have to choose between the life that looks good and the life that feels right. I chose the second one,” he added.

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Starting from scratch in a new city Vaishnav said he is now rebuilding his life in Bengaluru and embracing the uncertainty that comes with starting over.

“I am 26, starting over in a new city. Building from scratch. Some chapters don't make sense while you're living them, and maybe that's exactly what makes them worth doing,” he said.

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Social media users praise his honesty Although the video has received a limited number of reactions so far, several users applauded Vaishnav for prioritising personal happiness over professional comfort.

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One user commented, “This line hit me hard: ‘You don’t need a perfect life, you need the right one.’” Another wrote, “You’re going to do well.” Others wished him luck, with comments such as “I wish you best of luck”, “Praying for your bright future”, and “Proud of you man.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Livemint has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

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