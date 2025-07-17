Indian techie says WFH denied after father's death, viral post sparks outrage

A heartbreaking post by an Indian IT professional has gone viral online, shedding light on the emotional toll of workplace rigidity during times of personal loss.

Taking to Reddit, the techie shared that he lost his father just a week ago and has since been navigating not just grief, but a lack of empathy from his workplace. According to the post, he had taken five days of leave while his father was hospitalised, followed by a week of work-from-home to complete the necessary rituals. When he requested an additional month of remote work to support his mother, who is now alone in their hometown, the response he received left him stunned.

“The client manager simply said, ‘Finish the rituals and please plan to proceed ahead.’ Which basically meant—get back to the office,” he wrote.

The man, who works at a service-based IT firm and is directly assigned to a client, said his request was denied without a conversation. He even tried to schedule a call to explain his situation, but got no response. His own manager, he added, didn’t step in to support him either.

Now caught between personal responsibilities and professional expectations, the techie turned to Reddit for advice, asking how others would handle such a situation.

Internet reacts The post has triggered a wave of reactions, with many users expressing outrage at the lack of compassion shown by the workplace. Some empathised with his situation, while others pointed out that corporate policies around bereavement and remote work are often vague or inconsistently applied.

"Take the holiday, whatever number of days you require. If, for any reason, they fire, terminate, whatever the fuck they do to you, please know that we (mod team) are here to help. I personally will ensure that your resume gets the visibility it would need on the subreddit, and our discord server link and my network of HR professionals to ensure you are employed, and don't have to worry about money. I'm here to help OP. No bereavement laws in India, not legally enforceable. It is a shame that much of our cultures have elaborate rituals surrounding demise. Can't expect all firms to have the goodness of heart.”

Another user wrote, “This is inhumane. Sorry for your loss, OP. During my layoff, the email that the head of our company sent mentioned that I am taking too many leaves. The last leave I took is in Feb when I came to see parents. These assholes ain't gonna change.”