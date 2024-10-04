Indian tenant evicted from Canada home, video goes viral: Know what happened

A video of a landlord removing a tenant's belongings in Brampton has gone viral, eliciting mixed responses on social media.

A video of an Indian tenant being forcibly evicted from a house in Canada by the property's owners has gone viral on social media. In the video, the landlord can be seen removing the man's belongings by force and the tenant watching helplessly.

The 15-second video has been shared by social media handle "Ghar Ke Kalesh" with caption, "A desi guy had a fight with his landlord because he was not vacating the house. Then the landlord came and started moving his stuff out by himself."

The video has received mixed reactions on social media with some sympathising with the tenant while others have found humour in it.

“Just witnessed a wild scene in Brampton! A desi guy and his landlord had a massive showdown. The landlord was tired of waiting for him to vacate, so he decided to start moving the guy's stuff out himself! Talk about taking matters into your own hands," a user wrote.

Another one wrote, “This is not good for the country's reputation. People should follow the rules. This is not India, where someone can get away with such things. It is damaging India's global image, and landlords may refuse to rent their property to needy Indians."

A user took an equivocal stance on the situation and said that the tenant might have reasons for not vacating "but it's also unfair for landlords to feel powerless".

"Unfortunately, it had to escalate to this point. I feel for both sides here. This is a complex issue that requires more understanding from both parties," he wrote.

Finding humour in the situation, one user wrote, "ROFL". Another said, "Haha, Brampton as expected".

A user went as far as giving the tenant a bit of health advice.