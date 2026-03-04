Indian tourist says he’s stuck in Dubai for 3 days, embassy helpline ‘not responding’: 'We want to go home’

An Indian traveller has claimed he has been stranded in Dubai for the past three days due to repeated flight cancellations, prompting him to seek help on social media.

Jayesh Thakkar, a SEBI-registered research analyst, shared his ordeal in a post on X, saying he has been unable to return to India despite multiple attempts to book flights.

In his post, Thakkar wrote that he had tried contacting the helpline of the Indian Embassy in Dubai but did not receive a response.

"For those who think we have free, stay and free hotels, unfortunately, they are not giving us anything like that, free stay is only available for the peoples are in Abu Dhabi," he wrote.

He added that while he was willing to pay for accommodation, reaching out for assistance had proven difficult.

“That’s okay, I can pay the amount , but there is no one attending the call on the helpline number given by Embassy of India in Dubai.”

According to Thakkar, he has tried contacting the helpline numerous times.

"I called more than hundred times, also now the flights are visible on the portals for Dubai to Mumbai or any other city. And We are also trying to book it, but it get cancelled every time before 6 to 7 hours of departure."

He further said that special flights from Fujairah to Mumbai operated by SpiceJet and IndiGo were extremely expensive.

"The support flights given from the SpiceJet and Indigo from Fujyarah to mumbai , are much expensive 80k to 1L per person , and the flights of Emirates are 40-50k , and after booking it, they’re getting cancelled to & The amount are getting stuck in the refunds for 48-72 hours."

According to him, the refunds being processed over several days are preventing him from booking new tickets.

"We are even unable to book the next flights because our funds are stucked. It’s emergency for me as my father is heart patient, and I can’t give more stress to them here in the another country. We are tourist here. We came here for the good experience, and we want to go out from here with the good experience. My kind request, whoever is reading this. Please mention the responsible Twitter handles below this post," he concluded.

Social Media Users Offer Advice After his post gained traction online, several users responded with suggestions and messages of support.

One user suggested an alternate travel route: "If you're a resident take a cab to Oman, you'll get visa on arrival, for non resident apply for e-visa, it should be issued in a day. There are flights from Muscat to India."

Another user wrote, "Jayesh Bhai. Hold on for sometime. Don’t panic. If you are Safe inside the hotel then might as well hold up there rather than taking the risk of flying back. This will end soon. We all know that Trump cannot afford this war and this will end sooner or later through negotiations."

Others recommended travelling via Muscat to catch flights to India.

"Can try Dubai to Muscat and form there u can catch flight ,many people are doing," another user wrote.

Some expressed concern about the situation, while others offered words of encouragement as the post continued to circulate widely online.

(This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Livemint has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

