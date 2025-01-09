Thailand has become one of the most preferred international tourism destinations for Indians, thanks to its beaches, street food, and visa-free policy. The Thai government has been actively promoting various tourist-friendly initiatives since late 2023 to boost tourism in the country.

Why are Indians travelling to Thailand? India has moved up to be the third-largest source market for Thailand in 2024, travel news website Skift reported.

In 2024, a record 2.1 million Indians visited Thailand, nearly 30 per cent more than in 2023. The 2024 Indian arrival figures also surpassed the pre-pandemic high of a little less than 2 million.

A key factor driving the surge in Indian tourists travelling to Thailand is its visa-free policy. In November 2023, Thailand announced its visa waiver programme. This waiver was extended in May to continue till November, after which the government announced that Indian arrivals would continue to enjoy visa-free arrival “until further notice.”

How Thailand tourism spike became an opportunity for airlines to expand services? Owing to the surge, more airlines have started services between India and Thailand. New airlines have started operating on the route, including Thai VietJet. Some airlines, like Nok Air, are resuming flights between the two countries. Air India Express, a low-cost subsidiary of Air India, is also joining the route.

IndiGo and Air India have increased their flight schedules. IndiGo has introduced 36 additional weekly flights, including new routes like Pune to Bangkok and more frequent departures from major cities.

Where else Indians are travelling? Vietnam has also become a popular destination for Indian tourists. According to data released by the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism on Wednesday, India ranked as the sixth-largest source of visitors to the country in 2024. Over 500,000 Indians visited the nation.

“India recorded significant growth in the last few years, from 138,000 arrivals in 2022 to 501,000 in 2024, an increase of 2.6 times in just two years,” it said. It said India also recorded a 297 per cent recovery from pre-Covid levels.