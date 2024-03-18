Indian travellers outpace global peers in spontaneous travel craze — 84% go solo, 58% pick impromptu trips: Amex
A whopping 84% of Indians are gearing up for solo adventures this year, a staggering 18 percentage points higher than their global counterparts at 66%. Moreover, a remarkable 58% of Indian travellers expressed enthusiasm for impromptu getaways, underscoring their penchant for spontaneity in travel
In a remarkable display of wanderlust, Indian travellers are leaving their global peers behind in the race for solo and spontaneous travel experiences, according to the American Express 2024 Global Travel Trends Report. The comprehensive survey, spanning seven countries, has unveiled a distinct trend among Indian globetrotters, who are redefining the travel landscape with their appetite for independent and impromptu journeys.