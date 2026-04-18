Indian who failed to crack IIT now earns ₹1.7 crore at Meta: ‘That rejection broke something in me, but it also…'

An Indian techie’s success story is making the rounds on social media. The user, who goes by the name Amit Dutta on Instagram, exemplified how he failed to crack India’s premier institutions, the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT), but still managed to secure a lucrative job in London after overcoming several struggles. “In 2018, I failed to crack IIT. I watched my classmates post their IIT acceptances while I sat in a campus that most people had never heard of," he wrote in the caption.

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Reflecting on that time, he added, “But I made a decision that changed everything. I stopped mourning the college I didn’t get and started becoming the engineer no college could take credit for.”

Dutta shared that he faced another major setback in 2021 when he interviewed for an internship at Microsoft.

“I prepared for weeks and gave it everything, but I was rejected. That rejection broke something in me, but it also rebuilt something,” he said, adding that he chose to try again with greater determination.

How did his career take a turn? His persistence paid off in 2022 when he secured a full-time role at Google.

“I could have coasted, most people do, but I had a chip on my shoulder the size of that IIT rejection letter,” he wrote.

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Over the next two years, he focused on improving his skills, which led to opportunities such as an international work trip to Singapore and visits to several countries.

“The kid who couldn’t crack IIT was now solving problems across continents,” he noted.

What led to his move to London? The turning point came when Meta approached him for a role in its London office.

“Six rounds, the hardest interviews of my life, and I cleared all six,” Dutta shared.

He eventually moved to London with a reported salary of ₹1.7 crore, a milestone he once thought was beyond reach.

“I moved to London with a 1.7 crore salary, going from a tier-2 college nobody had heard of to a life I couldn’t have even imagined in 2018,” he wrote.

How did social media users react? The video received a strong response online, with many users relating to his experience.

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One user wrote, “This is the kind of story every student needs to hear.” Another commented, “Proof that IIT is not the only path to success.” A third added, “Your mindset matters more than your college name.”

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Others shared similar views. “Rejections really do redirect you to better things,” one user said. Another wrote, “Hard work and consistency always win in the long run.” One more added, “This gave me hope after my own failures,” while another said, “Respect for not giving up despite setbacks.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Livemint has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.