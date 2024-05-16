Indian woman in saree hits Japan streets, leaves locals awestruck; netizens say, 'muh toh band karo uncle'
Saree, a six yard long fabric, is not confined to just India: from Gigi Hadid to Zendaya and Beyonce, this attire has been embraced by celebrities across the globe.
An Indian woman hit the streets of Japan in a beautiful blue saree, leaving the locals awestruck. Twirling and swirling the streets dressed up in the Indian attire, the girl had styled her saree with a tube blouse and left her voluminous hair loose.