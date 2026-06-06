Indian woman in US explains why many NRIs stay abroad after saving ₹10 crore: ‘Nobody wants to go back’

A US-based Indian woman has triggered a conversation on social media after sharing her perspective on why many Indians who move abroad often postpone — or completely abandon — their plans to return home, even after reaching significant financial milestones.

The discussion began after Kumari Arti posted a video on Instagram explaining why some Indians who initially move to the United States with a goal of earning and saving money eventually decide to settle there permanently.

Her comments quickly gained traction online, with users weighing in on the factors that influence such life-changing decisions.

'Nobody Actually Wants To Go Back' In the video, Arti spoke about what she believes are some of the key reasons many Indians choose to remain in the US despite achieving their financial targets.

“Everyone says they will earn 10 crores and go back to India, but nobody actually wants to go. One reason is that the salary is so good that whenever you want, you can easily send 50,000 to 100,000 rupees to India. Second, the education here is absolutely free and it has a lot of benefits. There is neither any corruption nor any pollution. So, even if people have 10 crores here, they still wouldn't want to go back to India,” she said.

Also Read | Who is Stephen Buyer? Former Indiana congressman pardoned by Trump in insider tr

The video was shared with the caption: “Why don't people leave the US even after accumulating ₹10 crore?”

Financial Stability And Lifestyle Factors Arti's remarks centred on the financial opportunities and lifestyle benefits that many immigrants associate with life in the United States.

Watch the viral video here:

According to her, higher earning potential allows individuals to support family members in India while also building long-term financial security. She also highlighted education and public systems as factors that influence people's decisions to stay abroad.

Also Read | Cockroach Janta Party protest LIVE | CPI condemns alleged RSS attack on leaders

The comments touched on a broader trend often discussed among immigrant communities, where initial plans to return home after achieving financial goals evolve as people build careers, families and social networks in their adopted country.

Social Media Users Share Mixed Reactions The video attracted a wide range of responses, with some users agreeing with Arti's observations and others arguing that financial considerations are only one part of the equation.

Several commenters said that once families establish roots abroad, returning to India becomes increasingly difficult.

“This is true for many people. Once children start studying there and families get used to the system, coming back becomes very difficult,” one user wrote.

Another echoed similar sentiments, saying, “Money is not the only reason. Clean air, discipline and better civic sense also matter a lot.”

Also Read | Hunter Biden finds unlikely support from MAGA influencers after candid posts

Others suggested that daily routines and living standards often shape long-term decisions more than people initially expect.

“People say they will return after earning a certain amount, but lifestyle changes everything,” a third user commented.