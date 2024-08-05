The woman had also added that people are going to say she's ‘an idiot’ because she is on a work visa for 5 years, which ‘gives me an easy way to get the UK PR and citizenship but at what cost’

Each year, several Indians migrate to foreign countries in search of better financial opportunities and improved quality of life. However, many of them move back to their native places, mainly because they are unhappy in the foreign country. Similarly, a social media user working in the UK shared that she misses her home and is moving back to India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Her decision to quit her job in the UK and move back was met with criticism on the microblogging website X, as the users warned her that she would "regret it later". However, some X users termed her decision as "brave" and "welcomed" her back.

In an initial post on X in April, the woman had posed an open question on whether she should come back to India forever or not. She had added an opinion poll to her post which read: “I try and I try but I’m not truly happy in the UK and I never will be. I don’t even know why I’m already not in India atp and what I am even doing here." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Folks should I just come back to India forever; obviously I won’t earn as much in India but at least I will be happy, truly happy and won’t constantly miss my country," she added.

The woman had also added that people are going to say she's “an idiot" because she is on a work visa for 5 years, which “gives me an easy way to get the UK PR and citizenship but at what cost". "lol I don’t think I want to give up my Indian passport so what am I even doing here," she added.

In July, she posted a follow-up post, announcing that she had decided to return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“I did it. I quit my job. I’m coming back to India. I acted on the decision that’s going to change the course of my life, and it genuinely took me a lot of guts. But I’ve done it," she wrote in the post.

In another follow-up post on 1 August, the X user said, “Pinning this post to come back to 3 years later for those salty losers in the comments who are saying I’ll regret my choice when I know I won’t."

Here is how the internet reacted: “Did you get laid off? A lot of Indians get laid off and have to come back because the job market is tough, and they sugar coat it as 'I miss my country etc'," a user said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, a user defended her, saying, “Unreal jealousy in your comment section blud they’re just salty that you lived 90% of Indians dream of moving abroad and yet are coming back don’t mind them welcome back."

“It’s better I did the same it’s better to build something here than to slave away in UK," another added.

A user commented: “All the best for following your heart! I’m planning my exit as well, it’s like the foreign countries can give you everything but the heart wants what it wants!" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}