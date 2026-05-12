Indian woman says picking fallen mangoes in Singapore may cost ₹3.5 lakh: ‘My India is the best’

An Indian woman’s social media post revealing the penalty for picking up a fallen mango from a public tree in Singapore is doing the rounds on the internet, leaving users shocked by the massive fine imposed for the act. According to the post shared by Instagram user Priyanka Sinha, picking up fallen mangoes could lead to a fine of SGD 5,000, nearly ₹3.5 lakh, leaving social media users, particularly Indians, in disbelief.

Public fruit trees treated as state property Explaining the regulation, Sinha said that fruit-bearing trees planted in public areas are considered government property in Singapore. As a result, residents are not usually allowed to pluck fruits or even collect those that have fallen on the ground unless permission has been granted by the authorities.

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The issue gained traction online as several users compared the regulation with practices in India, where people often freely access fruits from roadside trees without restrictions.

Heavy penalties The rule is also mentioned on the website of Singapore’s Ministry of National Development and NParks. According to the official statement: “Trees, including their fruit, which are located on State land belong to the State. NParks manages most of the trees on State land. Members of the public who wish to pluck fruit from trees, or collect fruit that has dropped from trees on State land should approach NParks for permission. Those who pluck or collect fruit in a public park without permission can be fined up to $5,000 under the Parks and Trees Act. Those who do so in a nature reserve or a national park can be fined up to $50,000, and/or imprisoned for up to 6 months.”

Social media reacts with humour and surprise The post led to mixed reactions online. While some users felt the penalties were too harsh, others argued that strict civic rules are one of the reasons Singapore remains clean and orderly.

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One user joked, “What if our pet animals can help to collect?”, to which another user replied, “In Singapore, pets are treated as an extension of the owner. If your pet collects fruit from a public tree, you are legally considered to have "caused or permitted" the act.”

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Another social media user wrote, “OMG! My India is the best.”