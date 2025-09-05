Indian woman shares monthly grocery costs for family of four in San Francisco| Video goes Viral

An Indian woman living in San Francisco has sparked a conversation online after revealing how much she spends on groceries each month as part of a vegetarian family of four. The woman, identified as Shivee, shared a detailed breakdown of her household expenses in a video that has now been viewed over 1.3 lakh times.

In the clip, she said, “Here is how much our grocery cost us in August as a vegetarian family of four living in San Francisco. I make almost all meals at home, including packing lunch for the girls and me. This means that our doordash bills are less than $50. We mostly shop at Indian grocery stores, Costco, Safeway, and the Farmer's Market.”

She explains that she prepares nearly all meals at home, including packed lunches for herself and her daughters, which helps keep their food delivery costs below $50.

She went on to share the expenses for August: $225 at Indian grocery stores

$154 on a one-time Costco online order

$351 at Safeway and Trader Joe’s

$120 at the local farmer’s market Adding 10% for miscellaneous purchases, Shivee calculated her total monthly grocery bill to be $935.

The video, titled “Monthly grocery bill – vegetarian family of 4”, struck a chord with viewers, many of whom compared her spending to their own grocery budgets.

Watch the viral video here:

Several users commented on how grocery prices in the US differ from India, while others discussed tips on budgeting and meal planning for families living abroad.

A user wrote, “It's very less I would say if u guys are eating at home the entire month. We end up spending around 1500 every month along with eating outs here and there.”

Another user wrote, “I highly commend, respect and admire you, for not giving in into meat like other Indians who move to the West and eat meat going against their family culture and identity. Well done for setting such a great example to your kids and everyone else.”