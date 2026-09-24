Indian woman spends over ₹1 cr living in Manhattan, pays ₹10 lakh monthly rent; internet calls NYC life ‘overhyped’

Everyone wants a New York life, but how affordable is NYC really? An Indian-origin woman living in Manhattan has opened up about her monthly rent and living expenses as a couple. She sparked a conversation on the internet after revealing that she pays around $10,000 (around ₹10 lakh) monthly rent for a two-bedroom apartment.

Rent in Manhattan Popular finance influencer Sharan Hegde posted a video on Instagram. In the video, he visited the Manhattan apartment of a content creator, entrepreneur, Khushi Jain, who revealed her rental details. Jain said that she is paying "$10,000 per month." To this, Hegde quipped, “That’s like ₹10 lakh.”

The woman shared that rental apartments in Manhattan could possibly be more expensive, exceeding what she was paying. However, she said that cheaper options for around $8,000 to $9,000 are available in other boroughs.

Jain added that she couldn't find anything below $10,000 while searching for an apartment in NYC and eventually decided to move out of Manhattan.

Cheaper alternatives in New York According to her, rental apartments in areas such as Brooklyn, Long Island City, Queens and Astoria might be possible for around $5,000 to $6,000 per month.

The two also discussed the cost of living in New York City. Hedge asked her how much one may need to live a comfortable life in NYC. Jain replied with what she pays as a couple.

Living expenses in NYC Jain and her partner pay around $10,000 a month, including rent and other expenses, according to her. This brings her overall annual living expenses in NYC to $100,000 to $120,000, which is approximately ₹95 lakh to ₹1.14 crore a year.

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Netizens react The video has left many divided on the internet. While some argued that the dollar-to-INR conversion isn't fair, a few simply called it overhyped.

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Reacting to the video, a user wrote, "It’s not fair to convert to INR. It’s not an apples to apples comparison- income in NYC is next level. Rents are aligned to the income."

"Nahh you can literally get nice apartments with views like that within 5-6k," argued one.

Another said, "That’s completely untrue. You can get a nice 2b2b for 4-5k. With all amenities maybe 6k. 10k is overhyped. I say this as someone who has lived in NYC for 6 years. Just search Zillow and you’ll know the truth."

Someone else commented, "We should be converting it to ₹in first place as the salary is equally competitive and on higher end when compared to India (sic)."

A different user said, "New York is not for beginners."