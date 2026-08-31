Indian woman spots ‘incredibly fit’ 70-80+ travellers in Europe, questions India’s lifestyle: ‘Something terribly wrong’

An Indian woman's recent experience while travelling through Europe has sparked an online conversation about ageing, physical activity and independence in later life. During her trips, she said she repeatedly encountered elderly European travellers who appeared to be in their 70s and 80s, yet were walking extensively, managing their own luggage and travelling without assistance.

The observation prompted her to question whether differences in everyday lifestyles could partly explain why mobility can become a challenge for some older Indians.

'Incredibly fit': What the woman noticed in Europe Sharing a photograph on X, the woman, who goes by @Kavitastocks, pointed to a group of elderly travellers walking with their belongings. Some were carrying backpacks, while others were pulling suitcases as they made their way around.

"These are the 'old people' I keep seeing while travelling in Europe, and many of them are well over 70 or even 80, travelling alone, carrying their own suitcases, walking everywhere, and looking incredibly fit," she wrote.

Her experience led her to reflect on the differences she perceives between older Europeans and Indians, particularly in terms of everyday movement and food habits.

"It honestly makes me wonder: there is something terribly wrong with Indian lifestyle when it comes to our diet, and physical activity?" she wrote.

She also referred to the difficulty she has observed among many Indians over 50 when it comes to walking for extended periods. She cited the number of wheelchair users she sees at airports while travelling as another factor that made her think about mobility and fitness in later life.

However, her post was framed as an observation and question rather than evidence establishing that lifestyle alone explains differences in mobility between populations.

Fitness, ageing and the importance of independence The larger point of her post was about what physical fitness should mean as people grow older.

"The real goal of being fit isn't just to live longer. It's to stay independent enough to enjoy those extra years," she wrote.

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The statement resonated with the broader idea of healthy ageing, where maintaining mobility and the ability to carry out everyday activities independently can be as important as simply extending lifespan.

Social media users debate the reasons The post received mixed reactions online. While some users agreed that diet and physical activity could influence mobility and fitness in older age, others argued that the comparison between Europe and India overlooks differences in infrastructure, climate, transport and social habits.

One user wrote, “Madam fitness and sedentary lifestyle is not a country symbol.. it's a generational practice we inculcated in the minds of young.. unfortunately most of the population of Indians are what you think is. They are still in the dark web of "hum se nahi hoga.””

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Another user highlighted the role of the built environment and transport habits, writing, “This is a cultural difference as well. Walking in Europe is much more preferred compared to travel by car and people are used to this since they are young. In India, the weather conditions, road conditions are not much that promote walking. Dont think this is a fair comparison.”