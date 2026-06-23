Indian woman wins free Dubai home in lucky draw: 'Thought it was some kind of scam'

A 27-year-old Indian woman living in Dubai has become the first person to win a free apartment through the city's newly launched ‘Win Your Home in Dubai’ campaign.

According to a report by Khaleej Times, Aysha Ameer from Kerala won a studio apartment provided by luxury property developer Binghatti. The prize is part of a citywide promotion organised by the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment and Dubai Chambers.

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The campaign allows shoppers who spend at least Dh500 (around ₹13,000) at participating stores to enter a draw by scanning a QR code and uploading their receipt.

Winner initially thought the call was a scam Speaking to Khaleej Times, Ameer said she entered the competition while shopping after her husband noticed promotional signs at a mall and on social media.

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After receiving a phone call informing her that she had won, she initially struggled to believe it.

“I filled in the details and then I got a call on Friday telling me that I’d won this home,” she said. “Initially, I was thinking that it's some kind of scam and then they sent me an email with all the details,” she added.

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Couple had postponed plans to buy a home Ameer, who married last year, said she and her husband had been considering buying an apartment. However, they decided to delay those plans earlier this year because of regional tensions.

Still surprised by her good fortune, she said: “I really never thought that I would win something like that. You see all these people winning stuff, you feel happy for them, but you feel like it never happens (to you). And then when something like this happens to you, you actually realise that you can just get lucky and Dubai does this to you.”

Twelve apartments to be given away According to Khaleej Times, the ‘Win Your Home in Dubai’ campaign will award a total of 12 apartments. Weekly winners will be announced until August 30, when the final apartment winner will be revealed.

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Mohammed Feras Arayqat, Acting Vice President of Retail Calendar and Promotions at DFRE, said around 1,000 brands and more than 4,000 outlets are taking part in the initiative.

“It’s a very simple mechanic. You just shop for Dh500 dirhams, scan the QR code, upload your receipt, and then you're in the draw,” he said.

He added: “Dubai always comes back stronger. And it will continue to come back stronger. With these types of initiatives, it’s more of a celebration of the community.”

About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.

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