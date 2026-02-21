Indian woman working in Canada explains why every office isn’t toxic: ‘Even if you’re late, nobody questions you’

An Indian woman's social media post is gaining massive traction for underlining the stark difference between work cultures in India and Canada. The woman, who goes by the name Anshika on Instagram and works for a Canadian company, shared how every corporate job isn’t toxic.

“I never liked the idea of working in the corporate sector when I was in India, for obvious reasons - or I should say, until I started working in corporate in Canada,” she said, before listing the perks that make her work-life balance smoother than in most Indian offices.

Also Read | IT Minister Vaishnaw Says Upskilling & Reskilling Is Essential Amid AI Boom

No strict punch-in system Anshika shared that her office doesn’t have a strict punch-in system and that arriving 10–15 minutes late is also excused.

“Now, the way things work here is that everyone comes to the office at around 9 am, and the first thing we do is grab a cup of coffee. By the way, there is no punching-in time. Even if you are late by 10 or 15 minutes, nobody questions you or asks for silly excuses,” she said.

“After that, everyone grabs a cup of coffee, which is actually encouraged, and you are not judged for it. Then, at around 10 am, we have a meeting with our manager where we decide what we are going to work on for the day - the tasks and priorities,” Anshika added.

Also Read | After quitting toxic job over harassment, man struggles to find work

Fun activities to lighten the work environment She further explained that her office isn’t just about working round the clock, but also includes “chit-chat and quiz sessions” that help lighten employees’ moods.

No micromanagement culture Anshika also shared that the concept of micromanagement doesn’t exist at her workplace and that she approaches her manager only when she has doubts or needs help.

“Throughout the day, no manager hovers around your desk. Nobody questions whether you are at your seat or not because they trust you as an individual. They know you are an adult and will complete your tasks. Whatever task is assigned to you, you just need to finish it within the given timeframe.

You only go to the manager if you have a doubt or need help, and that’s it. Along with that, during the day, I can even take a nap if I want to,” she said.

“So that’s how things work here—it’s very light-hearted. I guess corporate isn’t toxic everywhere. That’s all I wanted to share. Right now, by the way, I am sitting in the fun zone—the play area where we can come and relax anytime during the day,” she concluded.

Anshika’s post quickly went viral, sparking a conversation about the differences between Indian and global work cultures.