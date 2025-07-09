Indian YouTuber shares what daily life in China looks like, highlights cultural difference

What does a regular day look like for an Indian living in China? For YouTuber Abhinav Singh, it is a mix of cultural discoveries, daily routines, and surprising comparisons. In a now-viral vlog, the Indian dance choreographer, who has lived in China for six years, offers a candid look at his life abroad, from commuting to work to cooking dinner and navigating a different cultural landscape.

Advertisement

Titled “Indian in China SHOCKED!”, the video features Singh walking viewers through his typical day while reflecting on the cultural nuances between India and China. He begins with his morning routine and carpools to work with Chinese colleagues before heading to a local grocery store, where he compares food prices with those in India.

Also Read | Indian student shares hostel tour from China, internet impressed

Interestingly, he also whips up a plate of momos for dinner—his personal favourite and a dish loved by cricketer Virat Kohli. Along the way, Singh highlights everyday habits and social differences that many Indians might find unusual, including lifestyle choices, food preferences, and cost of living.

“What’s it like for an Indian to live in China? In this vlog, I reveal shocking cultural differences, CHEAP grocery shopping in China (price comparison!), and surprising habits Indians won’t expect,” reads the video description on his YouTube channel, Desi Boy in China.

Advertisement

Singh has built a digital following by documenting his life in China—exploring local cultures, cities, and food while offering insights into life as a foreigner in the country. His content resonates with Indian viewers curious about life beyond borders, especially those considering relocating to China for work or study.

Advertisement

In a similar trend, another Indian, Saloni Choudhary, recently went viral for her tour of a university dormitory in Shenzhen. A student on a fully funded scholarship, Choudhary shared glimpses of her “cosy and perfect” room and described her experience living in a mixed-gender building on campus.

“I’m studying here on a fully funded scholarship, which means I don’t have to worry about tuition fees, dorm expenses, or most other costs — such a blessing for international students,” she wrote, encouraging others to explore education opportunities in China.