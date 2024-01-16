Indian-American Preesha Chakraborty named world's brightest by Johns Hopkins Centre
Preesha Chakraborty, a nine-year-old Indian-American schoolgirl, has been named in the "world’s brightest" students list by the Johns Hopkins Centre for Talented Youth, based on the results of above-grade-level tests of over 16,000 students across 90 countries.
