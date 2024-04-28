Indian-American who crashed Tesla down cliff with family inside suffered 'depressive episode' say doctors
Doctors testified that accused Patel experienced a psychotic break due to major depressive disorder that led to him driving his Tesla off cliff with family inside. Patel is seeking mental health diversion, which the prosecution is contesting based on different diagnosis.
Two doctors provided testimony asserting that the Indian-American man who drove his Tesla off a cliff with his family inside was grappling with major depressive disorder and experienced a psychotic break during the incident, according to an LA Times report.
