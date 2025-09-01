Indian-origin CEO Daksh Gupta offers ₹1.5 crore salary package for freshers, but there’s a ‘9-9-6’ rule

Daksh Gupta, the US-based entrepreneur of Indian origin who drew heavy criticism last year for endorsing a 14-hour working day, has not softened his views on long hours or hustle culture. The Greptile founder continues to argue that many Silicon Valley professionals willingly put in 12-hour shifts, six days a week.

The San Francisco Standard recently portrayed Gupta as “the poster child of AI boom’s grindcore culture”. In his conversation with the outlet, he suggested that the Burning Man festival no longer resonates with the younger generation, who now prefer discipline over indulgence.

What does Gupta say about the current lifestyle trend? “The current vibe is no drinking, no drugs, 9-9-6 [work from 9 am to 9 pm, six days a week], lift heavy, run far, marry early, track sleep, eat steak and eggs,” Gupta told the publication.

Just last week, he announced several job openings at his San Francisco startup. While making it clear that staff are expected to work 12–14 hours daily, Gupta also highlighted the pay packages and benefits on offer.

What jobs are available at Greptile and what do they offer? At entry level, employees at Greptile can earn a base salary between $140,000 and $180,000 (around ₹1.2–1.5 crore) annually, in addition to equity worth $130,000–$180,000 per year.

For professionals with over seven years’ experience, base salaries range from $240,000 to $270,000 annually.

However, all roles require a full-time office presence in San Francisco, with no provision for remote work. Perks include complimentary meals, transport facilities, healthcare cover, and a 401k contribution match.

Why does Gupta defend 14-hour workdays? Gupta had previously defended his stance on long hours, insisting that employees should expect 14-hour days. He compared the pace of work at his company to a “rocket launch”.

