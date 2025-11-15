Indian-origin CEO Vishen Lakhiani stopped by FBI at Miami airport, calls out xenophobia in US

Mindvalley's Indian-origin CEO Vishen Lakhiani has alleged that he was stopped by the FBI at the Miami airport in the United States even though he holds an O-1 visa, which is usually vetted out to people of extraordinary talent.

Lakhiani, an Indian-Malaysian executive, was forced to share his WhatsApp number and social media profiles despite being the CEO of an American company.

“I arrived in America and got stopped by the FBI at the airport even though I have an O-1 visa, which is a visa for people of extraordinary talent,” the Mindvalley CEO said in a post on Instagram, along with which he attached a video.

Indian-origin CEO alleges xenophobia in US Vishen Lakhiani accused US politicians of spreading xenophobia and blaming immigrants, saying that he now dreaded visiting the country.

“I really can't wait for the next election because what's happening in America right now is insane. The fearmongering, the xenophobia, the blaming of immigrants by politicians with no ideas on how to truly make a country great,” he said.

“Wanted to share my experience here and to share what it's like to see the country I love becoming so closed and narrow-minded that I now dread visiting,” Lakhiani added.

He said that he was the CEO of an American company with 230 employees globally and has been paying American taxes for the past 22 years.

How did the internet react? The Indian-origin CEO's post went viral on social media, igniting a debate about the policies, airport screenings, and the broader political scenario in the US right now.

Many users could relate with Lakhiani's experience, with immigrants and non-citizens coming forward to share their experiences.

“You are right Vishen...Xenophobic. This is not good. This is not the USA that knew here so many years ago,” one user said.

“No one deserves to be profiled, questioned, or stopped simply for who they are. Moments like this remind us how far we still have to go as a country. We must choose to see one another with humanity, to celebrate our differences, honor our similarities, and stand together for dignity and respect. Your voice and your work continue to inspire so many of us. Sending you strength today. Sadly, what is happening here is horrific… Not the same country my family and I immigrated to,” another American citizen, who is an immigrant, commented.

