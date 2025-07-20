Indian-origin CEO, whose startup is backed by Sundar Pichai, shares ‘superpower’ tip for new entrepreneurs

In a startup ecosystem driven by speed, scale, and relentless hustle, Caesar Sengupta, the Indian-origin CEO of Arta Finance, believes his biggest strength isn’t another productivity tool or strategic playbook — it’s stillness.

Sengupta, a former Google Pay executive and co-creator of ChromeOS, co-founded the digital wealth platform Arta Finance in 2021. Backed by marquee investors including Sequoia Capital India and Google CEO Sundar Pichai, the fintech firm has raised $92 million so far. Yet, Sengupta admits the transition from corporate life at Google to the unpredictable world of startups has been anything but smooth.

“There are days where you feel 100%, and there are days where you’re like, ‘Oh my God, what did I just do?’” Sengupta said in an interview with CNBC Make It, adding that startup life can take a toll on health, relationships, and emotional well-being.

A simple practice with profound impact What helped Sengupta stay centred? Not a new app or workflow, but five to ten minutes of daily meditation.

“I wish three years back, somebody had sat me down and said: ‘Dude… just meditate,’” he told CNBC. He now calls mindfulness his “superpower” — a habit that gives him mental clarity amid a whirlwind of investor calls, product sprints, and high-stakes decisions.

And science appears to back him up. According to a recent study by USC Leonard Davis School of Gerontology, even 30 days of guided mindfulness meditation can significantly improve attention span and reduce mental distractions. The study observed improved focus and reaction times across age groups, attributing the effect to changes in the brain’s attention-related systems.

Calm over chaos In addition to meditation, Sengupta also uses solo cycling as a way to disconnect and recharge. “It’s one of the only times where no one can reach me,” he said.

His approach signals a shift in how modern entrepreneurs view success. Instead of glorifying burnout, Sengupta is betting on inner calm as a long-term advantage. “Ultimately,” he says, “it’s about how you confront the ups and downs of life.”