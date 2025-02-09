Indian-origin cow sets Guinness World Record clocking in ₹40 crore at Brazil auction

A Nelore breed cow named Viatina-19 set a Guinness world record after fetching ₹40 crore at an auction in Minas Gerais, Brazil, reported multiple media outlets.

The Nellore breed cow does not come from India but has an Indian origin due to the massive contribution of the Indian breed Ongole in the creation of Nelore.

According to the media reports, the cow named Viatina-19 weighed 1,101 kilograms, which is twice the average weight of any other cow in the same breed. This auction sale clocked Viatina-19 as the most expensive cow ever sold.

What is special about Viatina-19? Apart from the huge weight of 1,101 kilograms, Viatina-19 has achieved global recognition because of its exceptional genetics, muscular build, and heat tolerance.

As per the report, Viatina-19 has also won the title of “Miss South America” at the prestigious competition known as Champions of the World due to the cattle's exceptional muscle structure and rare genetic lineage.

Nelore Breed Details The Nelore breed of cow is identified with the presence of a prominent “hump” on their back. These cows have never existed in India as a breed closed Nelore, according to data collected from the Oklahoma State University website.

However, they do have an Indian origin, as it was in Brazil that some authors started using the name Nellore as a synonym for Ongole, the Indian breed that contributed most to the creation of the Nelore.

The history of the Indian Ongole breed dates back 2,000 years before the Christian era, and it was originally brought by the Aryan people.

Global Demand According to multiple media reports, Viatina-19's embryos are in high demand globally for breeding programs. This demand is due to the breed's high heat tolerance and disease resistance in the tropical and subtropical regions of this world.

Brazil has become the largest breeder of Nelore, and from there, the breed was exported to Argentina, Paraguay, Venezuela, Central America, Mexico, the United States and many other countries, according to the Oklahoma State data.