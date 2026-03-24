Indian-origin driver faces racist abuse, takes on 2 carjackers in Melbourne: ‘The real Dhurandhar’ | Video

A video from Melbourne, Australia, has gone viral, showing two Indian-origin delivery drivers confronting alleged carjackers at a service station in Scoresby. The incident was recorded and later surfaced online, drawing significant attention. It was first shared on Facebook by Andre Octavio, who said his daughter witnessed the episode.
According to the post, the confrontation began when two men approached one of the drivers, identified as Sahil, while he was taking a lunch break. The suspects allegedly directed racial abuse at him before physically pushing him and demanding the keys to his truck.
“Two young junkie idiots began screaming racial slurs at him. Sahil ignored them and continued eating. They then went up to him, pushed him, and demanded that he give the keys to his truck to them. What Sahil did next was totally awesome,” the caption of the Facebook post read.
Despite being outnumbered, Sahil resisted and refused to comply. The video captures him confronting the men as the situation escalates into a physical altercation, with punches and kicks exchanged. His response appears to force the attackers to retreat towards a nearby vehicle. Moments later, his colleague joins him, and together they are seen pushing back against the alleged assailants.
According to Victoria Police, no serious injuries were reported. The suspects reportedly fled the scene in a red Subaru. Authorities have launched an investigation and are reviewing available footage while appealing to the public for information.
The video has since gone viral, drawing strong reactions online, with many users applauding the drivers’ courage.
“They picked the wrong guy on the wrong day. Came to rob but left with a life lesson,” one user wrote. “Melbourne streets learned a lesson today—one fearless Indian in a red tee took on two thugs,” read another comment, while one user added, “Bhai ne India ka naam roshan kar diya.”
“He is the real Dhurandhar,” one user wrote.
Meanwhile, Andre has launched a GoFundMe campaign to support Sahil. Explaining the initiative, he wrote: “I’m fundraising for Sahil, a local hero who fended off two junkies that tried to steal his truck. I say let’s buy him and his boys a beer and a new spirit level!"
Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity. <br><br> With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture. <br><br> She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes. <br><br> Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.