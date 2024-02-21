Indian-origin ex-Microsoft employee bags ₹2.5 crore deal from Shark Tank US for his plant health company
A 29-year-old techie, Aabesh De, left his high-paying job at Microsoft to start Flora, a houseplant health company. He won a deal worth ₹2.5 crore on Shark Tank US for Flora, which provides a soil meter and app to monitor houseplant health.
A Microsoft techie “killed" his mother's favourite rose bush plant of years in just eight short days, following which he decided to quit the high paying job to launch a houseplant health company called Flora. Aabesh De who recently appeared on Shark Tank US bagged a deal worth a whopping ₹2.5 crore for his company Flora.